The Anambra State government is organizing a computer training and capacity building programme for virtually impaired and hearing challenged persons across the State.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano on disability matters, Hon. Chukwuka Ezewuzie, and made available to journalists in Awka, said the free computer training and Braille literacy instruction for the blind, deaf and dumb (physically challenged persons ) would enable them learned computer and make a difference through accessing computer technology and browsing the internet.

It explained that the packages to learn include Microsoft packages, open book application, internet web browser, website construction, computer repairs, technical assistance among other communication technology.

The statement further explained that the programme which will last for three months will start from fifth of next month and will run from Mondays to Fridays beginning from eight o’clock in the morning at the disability and Human Right Services block, inside Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre Awka, within the premises of the State Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women’s Affairs.

It urges interested participants to register immediately for the programme which it said is another way the State Government, is helping the physically challenge persons in the State to access information technology.