Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa says his administration is targeting over 100,000 unemployed youths to be trained at various skills acquisition centres in the state.

Bindow disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 300 graduates of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme by Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in Yola on Friday.

He noted that one of the cardinal objectives of his administration was empowering women and youths for sustainable development.

“We are targeting about 100,000 unemployed youths across the state who will be trained in different skills acquisition,” Bindow said.

He said that the aim of the programme was to reduce poverty among youths of the state.

The governor thanked the Federal Government for the training intervention, adding that doors are open for any meaningful collaboration.

The Director-General of ITF, Mr Joseph Ari, who was represented by Alhaji Ishaq Shehu, Coordinator in charge of Adamawa, said that the programme was federal government’s effort through its policy of job creation and poverty reduction.

“This programme is the result of the committed efforts of the ITF in line with Federal Government’s policy of job/wealth creation and poverty reduction.

“By equipping as many youths as possible with skills for employ-ability and entrepreneurship,” Ari said.

According to him, ITF has taken steps from merely training to equipping the youth with knowledge, skills and providing them with start-up packs to enable them set up their businesses.

He said that the programme would benefit over 11,000 trainees across the 36 states of the federation.

He said the graduates received three months training in three trade fields, including tailoring/fashion design, welding and fabrication as well as plumbing and pipe fitting.