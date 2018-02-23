The Anambra State House of Assembly has resolved to ask Gov. Willie Obiano to ensure that the police halt the activities of cultists in some parts of the state.

The resolution of the house followed the motion moved by Mr Chidi Udemmadu (APGA-Ihiala I) on a matter of urgent importance.

Udemmadu said that about five youths in his constituency died recently in cult clashes that took place at lhiala town.

He said the situation of serious concern to his constituency and required urgent attention from the police.

Seconding the motion, the Chief Whip, Chief Lawrence Ezeudu (APGA-Dunkofia), expressed regret that the police appeared to have done nothing about the incident as no arrests had been made.

He said that the Police was expected to adequately protect the lives and property of the people of the state in line with its statutory responsibilities.

In his contribution, Chief Paschal Agbodike (APGA-Ihiala 2) alleged that heinous acts such as cult clashes were happening in locations where security agencies were present in almost all the affected areas.

Agbodike said that security agents should brace up to their statutory role of prevention and detection of crime, protection of lives and property, preservation of law and order in the overall interest of the state.

The Speaker, Mrs Rita Maduagwu, read out the house resolution and directed that the matter be treated urgently.