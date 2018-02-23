As part of strategies to boost HIV intervention in Bayelsa state, the director general, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) Dr. Sani Aliyu, has solicited Gov. Dickson’s cooperation to include HIV/AIDS treatment as part of the State Health insurance scheme (NHIS) package and provision of free antenatal care for pregnant women in the state.

He also urged the State to facilitate the payment of N45 million World Bank counterpart funds to facilitate HIV intervention.

Dr. Aliyu, who made the request at the commissioning of the AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Research Centre in the state, commended the government effort, saying “the prevalent rate for Bayelsa is 3.8 percent based on the survey we have conducted in 2014; the health facility provided by the governor is a lifesaving edifice. We will continue to partner with them in ensuring that the people in Bayelsa are completely HIV free.”

According to a press statement delivered by NACA, Dickson acceded to all the three prayers made by NACA and promised to release the counterpart funds to the World Bank immediately, and also work out modalities to implement other requests in order to eradicate HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the State.

The governor expressed profound gratitude to the NACA boss for honouring the invitation even at short notice while disclosing that the state would soon sign a Primary Health Care Act to accelerate health care services.

‘We have finished plans to sign the Bill for the establishment of the State Primary Healthcare Agency into law’’, Dickson said.

Meanwhile the Director General, Bayelsa State Agency for the Control of AIDS, emphasized that continuous provision of antiretroviral drugs is very important if people who are tested positive of HIV are to be treated immediately.

He also insisted that advocacy is a prerequisite in the success of the programme in Bayelsa state and the country.