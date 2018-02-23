The Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, has been granted bail by an Ekiti State high court sitting in Ado Ekiti, following an application he filed seeking for his bail in a murder charge brought against him by the state government.

Ruling on the application on Friday, Justice Abiodun Adesodun admitted Oba Obasoyin to bail in the sum of N5 million and two sureties in like sum.

Justice Adesodun also ruled that the two sureties must swear to affidavits and produce tax clearance certificates showing evidence of tax payment for three years and that one of the two sureties must deposit titles of landed property that is within the jurisdiction of the court.

According to him, if released to a credible surety, the applicant (Obasoyin) would not jump bail considering his position as an Oba.

The judge said going by the affidavit filed by the defence and the prosecution’s counter-affidavit, the bail was at the discretion of the court but that “it must be done judicially and judiciously.”

Although Obasoyin was not in court on Friday, members of his family, some of his chiefs and loyalists expressed delight at the ruling.

The monarch is standing trial along with Sunday Ajewole, Bode Adetowoju, Kayode Michael, Olowolafe Tola and Aluko Taiwo.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and murder.

The Olukere was arrested and detained on December 25, 2017, after the opening of his hotel, Arede Royal Suites in

Ikere community was allegedly attacked and vandalised by some people.

It was also alleged that a retaliatory attack by people believed to be the supporters of the Olukere, led to the death of one Kolade Adefemi, in Ado Ekiti.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kolapo Kolade, left the court before Justice Adesodun finished with the ruling.

But counsel for the Olukere, Mr Morakinyo Ogele, in reaction, described the ruling as “symbolic and historic,” saying “symbolic in the sense that it is in favour of justice and historic in the sense that it will enter into the judicial history of Ekiti.”