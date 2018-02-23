The Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions in Nasarawa State has suspended the infinite strike action it began on Feb. 16.

Mr Ariks Samuel-Bashayi, state’s Chairman of the union, announced the suspension of the strike while briefing newsmen on Friday at the College of Education, Akwanga, after the union’s emergency meeting.

He stated that the suspension of the strike was due to the commitment made by the state government through the respective management of the three state-owned tertiary institutions.

He said, “Though all our demands are not met, but because of appeals and interventions by the stakeholders, the union shifted ground to give room for further discussion.

“The state government and other stakeholders appealed to the union to call off the strike in order to pave way for further negotiation.”

The chairman, therefore, called on all members of the union to resume work immediately pending further directives.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had embarked on an indefinite strike since Feb. 16, citing government’s refusal to address welfare-related issues.

The Institutions involved are: the College of Education, Akwanga, College of Agriculture, Lafia and the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia.