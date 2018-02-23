The Senate has started debate on a Bill for an act to establish City University of Technology, Auchi, sponsored by the Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North).

The bill which scaled second reading yesterday without any objection at the Senate seeks to convert Federal Polytechnic, Auchi to City University of Technology.

Speaking on the bill before it was put to vote, Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu who presided over plenary drew the attention of the Senate to the current strike by university workers and the impact on the educational system.

The Senate also asked the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to as a matter of urgency, look into the dispute with a view to getting the workers back to work, just as it urged the committee to look into fair distribution of share of federal institutions across states and senatorial districts.

In his lead debate, Senator Alimikhena said, “I am excited by the prospect of transforming this polytechnic to a university of technology, not because it is based in my senatorial district, but because it will motivate both students and academic staff, just as it will upgrade its facilities and enhance its capability to achieve its objectives.”