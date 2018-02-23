A legal luminary, Mba Ukweni, SAN, has called on federal agencies including Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, to prosecute all those involved in the registration of underage persons in some parts of the country.

Ukweni who spoke with newsmen, yesterday, in Calabar, lamented the continuous registration of underage people which according to him, was portraying the country’s image negatively and making the electoral process laughable.

His words: “The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials who indulged in registration of underage people should be brought to book and prosecuted for corruption. The age of voting is 18. It is wrong for INEC officials to register under age persons.

“This is part of corruption. Corruption is not just somebody taking money. Anything that is done improperly in order to obstruct the proper course of things is corruption. Registration of underage people is corruption, so it should be investigated.

“Government should investigate and ensure that people who do that are brought before the appropriate agency for prosecution.”