The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaj Lai Mohammed, has said that the recent abduction of some female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state by Boko Haram terrorists is a ploy by the terrorist group to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The Minister who, shortly after he arrived at the college on Thursday afternoon, also said the government didn’t want to manufacture stories on the true state and number of the kidnapped schoolgirls.

He however asked parents of the affected children and the people of Dapchi community to give the government more time to tell them the exact situation of things.

According to him, “We are still monitoring the situation and what I want people to understand is that since two days ago some of the students who fled to neighbouring towns and communities had returned and more have been returning.

“When we arrived here we have been briefed by the governor and the GOC about the situation of the students. We know there are few students who are yet accounted for, but we don’t want to manufacture stories on this issue. But give us few days, we will be able to tell you exactly the real situation of things.

“But you can see response of the military, the response of the state government is quite commendable. Since four days now we have been following the efforts being made to arrest the situation,”

“On the issue of the number of missing girls, we cannot give what we are not sure of, until we hear from their parents, we cannot say this is the number. Give us a few more time please.”

Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam, was on ground to receive the Minister and his team. The Theatre Commander, Operations Lafiya Dole, Rogers Nicholas, a major-general, was also on the scene.

Lai Mohammed also said that Boko Haram terrorists were out to embarrass Buhari’s administration.

According to him, “But we must understand that these are they dying days of the Boko Haram and what they intend to do is to embarrass the government because they have been degraded, they have been pushed out of Sambisa forest.

“They have been starved out of oxygen and the oxygen they feed on is publicity so that they can grab the world’s attention. But I can assure you that with the determination of our gallant military, the days of Boko Haram are numbered.”