Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has set machinery in motion to implement the recommendations of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the collapse of Reigners Bible Church building in Uyo.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Charles Udoh, in a statement yesterday in Uyo, said the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, had been mandated to commence the process of taking appropriate actions against all persons found culpable in the church building collapse on December, 10, 2016.

Udoh said this came after a detailed review of the report which the Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Umoekoyo Essang (retd), submitted to the governor in June, 2017.

He said: “Following the collapse of Reigners Bible Church building in Uyo on December 10, 2016, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Emmanuel, constituted a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances which led to the unfortunate incident and recommend measures to forestall future occurrence.

“After a detailed review of the commission’s report, the governor has set in motion necessary machinery to implement the recommendations of the report. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has been mandated to commence the process of taking appropriate actions against all persons found culpable in the church building collapse.

“All cases of proven professional negligence will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law. Similarly, all verified outstanding bills for treatment of victims in the various hospitals in Uyo have been fully paid up by the state government.

“Government also extends its gratitude to the various hospitals and clinics in Uyo that attended to victims promptly.

“While reiterating its avowed commitment to the protection of lives and property, the Government of Akwa Ibom State once again commiserates with families of the victims of the Reigners Church building collapse and prays the Almighty God to comfort them,” Udoh added.