A student of the College of Education, Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State lost his life yesterday while property believed to worth millions of naira were destroyed during a protest.

Reacting to the protest, the management shut down academic activities indefinitely.

The students had embarked on a protest to demand the release of the identification card and the cancellation of a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) policy.

According to the protesters, although paid money to the school, but whenever they approach the school clinic, the management will ask them to pay money.

During the protest, the students burnt the school clinic and also damaged several cars belonging to staff as well as destroyed doors and windows of the Administrative Buildings of the institution before the arrival of the security agencies. It was learnt that in the midst of the protests, one student was hit by stray bullet and died on the spot.

The Public Relations Officer of the college, Mrs. Elizabeth Aboreng, who spoke with newsmen on the telephone, disclosed that the students from NCE Two class had protested the release of their ID card by the school management.

Aboreng said the students later took laws into their hands by burning down property in the institution, including the school clinic and an ambulance.

She said: “The management of the institution has close down the school indefinitely, because the students of NCE two had issues of Identification Card which was not released to them, but they met the acting Provost, Mr. Cornelius Ka-ankuka and he resolved that the ID Card was to be made available today (yesterday). But surprisingly today (yesterday) the students went on the rampage without waiting to collect the ID cards and burnt down two ambulances belonging to the school, burnt down the clinic and also destroyed staff cars.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mathias Tyopev, confirmed the incident. The PPRO said he was expecting details from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Gindiri.