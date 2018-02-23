The Bayelsa State Government has vowed to arrest and prosecute any parent who refuses to allow his child to acquire formal education.

The decision came on the heels of the signing into law of the Compulsory Primary and Secondary Education Law by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Addressing journalists on Thursday after a meeting by the State Executive Council, the Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, said that with the signing of the bill into law, every child of school age must be enrolled in any of the various model schools in the state.

Obuebite warned that the parents or guardians of any child seen loitering or hawking during school hours would be dealt with as provided in the new law.

He said the move was meant to emphasise the importance, which the state government attached to the education of the people, especially the youth.

Also, noting that there was a need to justify government’s huge investment in the education sector, he added, “We have spent over N70 bn building and equipping our schools. Today, we have quality infrastructure and facilities across our schools in every local government area. We feel it is important to have this law to protect that investment.

“The law will be fully implemented. We want to thank Governor Dickson for his assent and members of the State Assembly for passing it into law. Clearly the law is to demonstrate our commitment to education in the state.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, said the council expressed delight at the law establishing the School of Midwifery which was also signed into law by Dickson.

According to him, the law will further boost primary healthcare delivery in the state while on the other hand, the new Primary Health Care Development Board will have the responsibility of coordinating and managing all health facilities in every community.