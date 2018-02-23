The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has accepted the resignation of the state Accountant-General, Aisha Bello, in the midst of an ongoing probe into the state’s finances.

The erstwhile official tendered her resignation Thursday. It is not clear if the move is connected with the ongoing financial probe.

Mr. Ganduje thanked Mrs. Bello for the service she rendered to the state as commissioner of planning and budget and later accountant-general.

He wished her God’s guidance in her future endeavours.

The Director, Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Shehu Mu’azu, will now serve as the acting accountant-general.

Meanwhile, an ongoing investigation of the management of the state’s finances including contracts payment, salary payments and alleged salary deductions among others by the state’s public complaints and-graft units will continue.

Muhammad Garba, the State Commissioner for Information said, the state government will “take appropriate, necessary measures on the management of the offices of the Accountant-General and ‘Sub-Treasurer’ pending the final conclusion of the investigations.”