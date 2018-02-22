Kaduna State Government has announced tax waiver for public secondary and primary school teachers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Malam Jafaru Sani, disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Kaduna.

Sani said that the government would from March 2018 stop the deduction of Pay As You Earn from the salaries teachers until the new teachers salary structure for the teachers comes into effect.

The state government had on Feb. 1, announced plans to increase teachers’ salary by 32.5 per cent and other incentives to make the teaching profession attractive.

The commissioner said that the new salary structure was being worked out by the office of the state Head of Service, Accountant General, and Ministry of Finance.

“This is a demonstration of the state government’s commitment to improving the welfare of teachers.

“With this tax waiver, I am sure that the quality of life of our teachers will greatly improve, until the new salary structure takes effect,” he said.

On teachers’ recruitment, Sani said that the state’s Universal Basic Education Board would soon begin issuance of appointment letters to no less than 15,000 successful applicants.