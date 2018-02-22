The Federal Capital Territory Administration on Thursday confirmed the death of one person in the two cases of Lassa fever recorded in the territory.

Dr Humphrey Okoroukwu, the Director of Public Health in Health and Human Services Secretariat, FCT, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview in Abuja.

Okoroukwu explained that the other victim has been treated and discharged from the hospital, adding that two cases were recorded at Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

He said that though, before the laboratory confirmation, they were placed on treatment but one of the victims could not make it.

He said: “Once we have any suspected case, we commence treatment immediately before the laboratory result comes out.”

The director urged the residents of FCT not to panic over the development but rather take their personal and environmental hygiene seriously.

Okoroukwu urged residents to imbibe regular washing of hands, keep their environment clean and dispose their domestic waste to avoid rats.