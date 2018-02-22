Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, on Thursday, called on all relevant stakeholders to join the fight to end violence against children across the country, just as she proposed remand homes for abusive parents.

She made the call at the official launch of the Edo State Priority Response Plan to End Violence Against Children in Benin City.

Mrs. Obaseki said the fight to end violence against children in the country must not be the sole responsibility of the government, pointing out that all hands must be on deck to put a halt to its rise without minding whose horse is gorged provided the children are free from the hands of the abusers.

According to her, “This is a fight not just for the government but for everyone in the society. We should all look out for our children.

“There is no normal parent except that parent is abnormal and in that case, he should be confined to an asylum and be treated. No normal parent will have a child and even dared to see that child is abused in any form.

So, everything that we need to do in this state to make sure this does not happen anymore, our children are no longer abused even if it means setting up remand homes for abusive adults in this state, we will set it up and call it the home of shame. So that there will be no hiding place for abusive parents in this state,” she said.

She assured that effort would be made to ensure that those who are abused are given prior attention at government owned hospitals across the state and that they should report any health workers who tend to extort money from them before attending to them, adding that such worker would be sanctioned severely.

“I am impressed by the lady who made the presentation from the child protection network and I have taken away few things from her presentation.

”I was discussing with the head of service and the things that are needed to be corrected in our state to ensure the success of this programme will be done. We will speak to our husbands, the governor and the deputy governor to ensure that in government owned hospitals across this state it must be free and any health officials who is caught asking for amount of money from anyone so abused and needing support, will have serious recourse to face from henceforth. I am making that promise and I am sure the governor will back us up,” she said.

Mrs. Obaseki said the state government is poised to make the state a benchmark for others to emulate in its fight to end violence against children just as it has done in its fight against malaria in the recent time that has made it received commendation from the federal minister of health.

“We mean this course from the depth of our beings. We are set to ensure that the incident of violence against children in Edo State reduces to the barest minimum and by the grace of God; the result here will become a benchmark for the people of this country.

“As already, we have begun to experience the result. I recall that the Federal Minister of Health was so impressed with our own effort when the launch of Mosquito Nets Initiative was carried out across the country.

“The Edo experience was so phenomenon that the minister commended us. So we intend to be number one in any initiative that we will be undertaken because Edo must be number one,” she said.

Earlier, the Edo State Governor, represented by his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu, blamed poverty as one of the factors leading to the rise of violence against children in the country.

He said the current administration has made efforts to improve the living condition of the people by creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.