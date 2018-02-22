The Ondo State Government on Thursday commended the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state for conducting its activities in a peaceful manner.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu gave the commendation in Akure at an empowerment programme organised by the union’s leadership to commemorate the one year anniversary of the governor’s administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all registered female members of the union from the 18 local government areas of the state got N100,000 each under the union’s initiative.

Akeredolu expressed delight at the orderliness, discipline and peaceful conduct displayed by members of the union in the state since the inception of his administration.

The governor also lauded the empowerment initiative, saying, “this union played a key role in maintaining peace in the state and boosting the economy through transportation”.

He added: “Our women must use the cash well; motorists should not be known for violence, we will continue to support the union in our way.”

Earlier, Jacob Adebo, the NURTW Chairman in the state, had thanked the governor for honouring the union by his visit.

Adebo noted that the motive for empowering women in the union was to key into the state government’s policy of empowerment.

He pledged that his administration would continue to encourage members who are interested in pursuing academic careers in order to boost the profile of the union.

He said: “No chairman has ever empowered women in the union before now. We are doing this to help our women who, mostly, are politicians so they can help themselves in businesses of their choice.

“We also decided to print books to encourage our members to read and write in line with the governor’s passion for education.”