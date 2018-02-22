Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson said on Thursday that his administration would build a befitting Labour House for the organised labour in the state.

He disclosed this while making his remarks during a public lecture organised in Yenagoa by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as part of activities to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the body in Nigeria.

The theme of the anniversary, “Nigeria Labour Congress: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, was delivered by Professor Benjamin Okaba of the Federal University Otuoke, while another topic, “The Role of NLC in the Development of Bayelsa State” was delivered by Felix Odubo, first elected NLC Chairman in Bayelsa and Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education.

Dickson, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Collins Cocodia, said the Labour House project would cost the sum of N100million.

He said the fund was captured in the 2018 budget pending before the state House of Assembly, stressing that the project would be started as soon as the budget is passed and the money accessed by the ministry.

He decried the falsification of age and academic certificates, truancy and other unwholesome practices by some workers in the state civil service and urged the NLC to help the government restore sanity in the system.

The governor said he believes that at 40 the organised labour would have become mature to engage more in dialogue and not protests and strikes.

“I see more of a robust, enduring and cordial relationship between the government and the workforce,” Dickson assured the workers at the event.

In his address, the state Chairman of the NLC, John Bipre Ndiomu, said that despite the multiple challenges facing the congress at all levels, the 40 years anniversary was very significant to the labour movement, adding that “it shows the experience of age, maturity, stability and respect”.

“These characteristics we have exhibited severally in all our approaches and understanding of issues concerning labour in the state,” he said.

Ndiomu added that the body had always adopted dialogue and constitutional means in resolving conflicts and matters bordering on workers’ welfare, devoid of confrontational tendencies.

He noted, however, that if pushed to the wall the NLC would have no alternative than to deploy confrontation and “strike back”, saying it was a method industrial unions in the state have used over time.