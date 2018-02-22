The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has said that a total of 11,000 trainees across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to benefit from the first phases of its National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

The Director General/Chief Executive officer of the Establishment (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari, who disclosed this at the graduation/closing ceremony of the 2017 program (NISDP) for 300 youths in Imo state said that apart from the first phase of the programme, the ITF is implementing the Technical Skills Development Projects (TSDP), Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP) and Agripreneur job/wealth creation.

Ari said that the ITC had, taken a step further from merely training and equipping the youths with knowledge and skills to providing them with Start-Up-Packs, to enable them to set up their business and hit the ground running.

According to him, the decision to provide the Packs was informed by the tracking and monitoring of trainees of earlier phases which revealed that 90 percent of the trainees that were supported with Start –Up-Packs went on to become successful entrepreneurs or even as employers of labour.

Ari explained that the programme is the result of the committed and relentless efforts of the ITF in line with its mandate and its contribution to the federal government’s policy of job/wealth creation and poverty reduction, by equipping as many youths as possible with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

Represented by the Director of Information and Communication Technology of his office, Dickson Onuoha, the ITF Chief executive congratulated the trainees who he said were trained three months in the areas of tailoring and fashion design, welding and fabrication and plumbing and pipe fitting and enjoined them to take their training seriously.

He commended Governor Rochas Okorocha for creating the enabling environment for the PTF to train the youths in the state, urging him to keep the fire of collaboration between his government and the ITF burning.

Declaring the program closed, Governor Okorocha, through the Special Adviser (political) to his Chief of Staff, Ken Ejiogu, remarked that one’s determination to do something meaningful for oneself is the key to success.

“For you to become successful in life, there must be action, determination, doggedness and perseverance and if you are not needy for tomorrow, tomorrow will not be ready for you.”

Emphasising the need for hard work, the Governor charged the trainees to always remain focused and to shun all evils that could ruin their future.

He assured the ITF of continued support from the state government.