The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has rejected the 120 and 100 cut-off marks set by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board for admission into the universities and polytechnics respectively for the 2017/2018 academic year.

The National President of ASUP, Mr. Usman Dutse, said on the telephone on Sunday that the 120 and 100 cut-off marks set by JAMB for admission into universities and polytechnics respectively was ridiculous and should not be encouraged.

He said that a candidate who scored 120 out of 400 would only have scored 25 percent of total score, which meant that the person failed the examination.

He wondered what JAMB hoped to achieve with the low cut-off marks, stressing that 25 percent of total score in examination is failure by global standards.

He stated also that subjecting candidates who scored 120 to the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination only portrays JAMB as irrelevant.

- Advertisement -

“We don’t actually know what JAMB wants to achieve with that decision, but as a major stakeholder, all we know is that 100 and 120 as cut-off points are too low.

“I believe that in any global standard examination rating. 25 percent is failure. because 100 and 120 are more or less 25 percent of the exam which, as I said earlier, is failure. So, using that as a benchmark standard is degrading and the effect would be that quality would be eroded.

“And the notion by JAMB that institutions can upgrade the mark to suit their needs is funny, because if institutions can upgrade the marks higher than JAMB’s cut-off point, it means that there is no need for people to write JAMB.

“Writing JAMB with 120 marks and sitting for post-UTME shows that JAMB has lost its relevance; so, we feel that the decision is wrong and it would not go well with tertiary institution because the decision ridicules the higher institutions in the country,” Dutse said