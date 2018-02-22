Kano State Accountant General, Hajiya Aisha Bello, on Thursday in Kano tendered her letter of resignation to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

However, sources said the governor refused to accept the letter.

In the letter dated February 20, 2018, Bello expressed appreciation to the governor for offering her the opportunity to serve the state in two different capacities — as Commissioner for Planning and Budget and subsequently as the State Accountant General.

The letter, which was received by the office of Secretary to the State Government on Thursday, February 22, 2018, did not specify any reasons for her resignation.

However, sources said her resignation might not be unconnected to alleged controversy of interference in the performance of her duties by some prominent personalities in the administration.

However, it was learnt that the accountant-general had also tendered a letter of resignation to the governor last year, citing insubordination by the treasurer, as well as her inability to discharge her responsibilities “without interference from here and there.”

According to sources, the governor was said to have rejected her resignation letter.