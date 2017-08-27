A top Commander of the Boko Haram insurgent group has surrendered himself to the military following intensive campaigns by the military against the activities of terrorists in the northeast of the country.

Auwal Ismaeela who surrendered himself to the authorities also admitted he played a major role in the abduction of Chibok Girls in Borno state and killing of youths in Madagali, Adamawa state.

According to a publication by PRNigeria, Ismaeela “confessed to several acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and breadth of the North-eastern part of the country.”

Ismaeela, who was interviewed by a team of the online publication at a military facility for the repentant and surrendered Boko Haram members in the North-East, was quoted to have expressed regrets for the atrocities he committed against humanity.

The publication reads: “The Commander, Auwal Ismaeela is currently cooperating with the Nigerian Military with useful information on locations and hideouts of other top Commanders of the deadly sect. He regretted his actions as according to him, run counter to several Islamic injunctions.”

Ismaeela encouraged other top commanders of the sect to give up and surrender to the military.

The -Ex-Commander said: “My self and Abu Hafsat a Boko Haram commander led other squads to abduct the Chibok girls.

“We led the operations to invade Gwoza, Bama, Limankara mobile barrack, Bita, Bosso, Madagali, Chibok, Pulka, Firgi, and Mubi.

“In Madagali which was my home town, myself, Adam Vitiri, Abu Adam and Habu Kudama, some high ranking Boko Haram Commander led an operation in 2014 where we killed some students and youths at the Central Secondary School in Sabon Garin, Madagali.

“In one of the operations, I abducted my wife named Maryam who had two kids for me in Sambisa Forest.

“It is unfortunate that I was brainwashed and misled not only on some abductions, but in the killings of my own people that were innocent. I wholeheartedly regret my actions.

“During a battle in Konduga where myself and other Boko Haram commanders led the operations, I lost my right leg and was almost got burnt. Even at that, I did not stop fighting for the cause. Sheikh Shekau ordered that I should be given a tricycle which I continued to use for various operations before I eventually surrendered.”

He gave several reasons for his decision to voluntarily surrender to the Nigerian troops after realising the misleading sermons, barbaric indoctrination of the sect leaders and atrocities being committed in some of the Boko Haram camps.

He said: “I willingly surrendered to the military because I was tired of the senseless killing and fight. I realised that our people have resort to stealing and all sort of atrocity contrary to the teaching and practice of Islam.

“Women were being raped, sometimes publicly. Children died from malnutrition and disease as the living condition became harsher. As there was no food in the camp, people died every day because of hunger.

“I will continue to cooperate with the security agencies in providing useful information on our mode of operations and to disclose top-secret hideouts of our commanders.”