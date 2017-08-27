The fight against corruption is being delayed by Nigeria’s slow judicial system and delay tactics by defence lawyers, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Sunday in Ibadan.

The Deputy Head of its Ibadan Zonal Office, Mr Kazeem Oseni, stated this at the 13th Biennial conference of Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association, Ibadan Chapter.

His comments were contained in his paper titled “Corruption in Nigeria: An overview and the Effort of the EFCC in Fighting the Scourge’’.

“The EFCC is committed to the anti-corruption war; we have made some progress but the operating environment has not been very encouraging.

“Issues bordering on legal technicalities, lack of cooperation from States and local governments and public attitude towards corruption keep undermining our efforts to tame the menace,” he said.

Oseni said that the commission was responding to the challenges by enhancing the capacities of its operators and exposing them to the requisite skills required for efficiency.

“We want to ensure that every investigation is properly carried out; we want to make sure that there are no escape routes for those found to be evidently corrupt,” he said.

The official called for massive support for the commission, pointing out that the EFCC could only work with information offered by members of the public.

“We all have roles to play, either as individuals or corporate entities. It is when we change our attitude and support the fight that it can succeed,” he said.