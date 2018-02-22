The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River, Frankland Briyai, has said that 73,195 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have yet to be collected by their owners in the state since 2015.

Mr. Briyai said this on Thursday in Calabar, the state capital when he hosted a meeting of heads of Federal Government establishments in Cross River, at the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He urged registered voters to collect their PVCs to enable them to vote in the 2019 elections.

The REC said that staff of federal establishments had huge roles to play in an electoral process in the state, especially as ad hoc election officials and in rendering other services.

“I will, therefore, use this opportunity to solicit your full cooperation of election officials including the federal government staff not to compromise while carrying out their election duties.

“They should respect all the ground rules so that there can be outcomes that represent the will of the people.

“This is part of the commission’s objective for using unbiased officials like you to conduct the elections.

”We are all stakeholders. Let us help INEC in making our country proud, ‘’ he said.

The REC said that the commission had taken the sensitisation for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to markets in Calabar and would visit other big markets in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Mr. Briyai said INEC was working toward achieving 100 per cent free, fair and credible elections in 2019 with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.