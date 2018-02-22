The European Union, EU, has reacted to the abduction of school-girls in a secondary school in Yobe by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The union in a statement signed by press officer, Modestus Chukwulaka, Thursday, while sympathising with the victims’ families said it will support the Nigerian government in the rescue of the students.

The statement read in part: “Targeting children and abducting young girls as they seek to attend school is an attack on our common humanity. The EU sends its solidarity with the affected families and the people of Nigeria.

“The girls deserve freedom and a chance to shape their own future. The EU remains committed to supporting the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.

“We stand resolute to continue our humanitarian and development work, including the rights and protection of girls.”