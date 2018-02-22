The Federal Road Safety Corps in Jigawa says it has engaged 137 persons as post-crash volunteers during road traffic crashes in the state.

Angus Ibezim, Jigawa Sector Commander of FRSC, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Thursday.

Ibezim said that the volunteers were engaged in some locations in four local government areas of the state where 20 crash-prone spots had been identified.

He listed the areas as: Galadanchi, Gidan Mutumdaya, Kwanar Baturiya, Kwanar Auyo, Gumel town, Gujungu town, Suletankar town, Malammadori town, Maigatari town, Birninkudu, Kafingana and Kantoga.

Others are: Bigidam, Sundumina, Musaya, Kangire, Iggi, Babaldu, Chiyako, Dumus, Birninkudu-Bauchi, Birninkudu-Azare, Birinikudu-Yalwandamai and Birninkudu-Kiyawa.

The sector commander said that the step was part of the corps` initiative to get instant information about accidents in the areas box.”