The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti chapter, has said it will not end

Its indefinite strike until the salaries of its members are paid by the state government.

The union and the state governor, Ayo Fayose, had been engaged in series of dialogue since the start of the week, but no concrete resolution had been reached.

The strike action commenced on Wednesday, January 16, two weeks after the university management announced the resumption of academic activities.

The workers are protesting the non-payment of seven months subventions, salary arrears as well as cooperative deductions, among others.

The state government had blamed the situation on the paucity of funds, urging the lecturers to return to work while making efforts to raise the needed funds.

Speaking on the phone, the Chairman of ASUU, Olu Olufayo, said he was optimistic that the series of meetings held with the state government would yield positive results.

He however said he could not convince the lecturers to return to classes if the government fails to pay salaries, “at least up to December, 2017.”

“We have almost resolved all the issues, the important one is that of the salary. The governor is saying that there is no money, but we are still on it,” Mr. Olufayo said.

“He is appealing and I am also appealing. I can’t convince people to go back to work unless they are paid something.

“Out of seven months he should be able to pay up to December and let us see what happens. There is no money is the language we are hearing, and we are saying that there must be something. All other issues have been resolved to a great extent.”