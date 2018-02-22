The Afenifere renewal group has lauded Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwumi Ambode for signing into law a bill designed to preserve and promote the Yoruba language.

The group in a statement issued by its Lagos State Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Ayanleye, described the law as another first scored by the state and its governor

“It was heartening for us members of the Lagos State Chapter of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), and indeed the Yoruba race in Nigeria and diaspora when it became public knowledge that the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akunwunmi Ambode, had signed into law the Yoruba Language Preservation and Promotion Law of 2018.

“This epoch-making law with the active participation of the Speaker and Members of the State House of Assembly was a bold step in preserving our language, its usage that is fast becoming unpopular in which the younger generations who should be the natural propagators are even ashamed and embarrassed to speak the language, thereby making it to inadvertently die a slow death and on its way to extinction.

“With this novel law and many of his laudable interventions in the affairs of the Southwest geopolitical region, Governor Ambode has demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is a man of courage and foresight. Lagos State has once again demonstrated its role as a pacesetter in advancing and strengthening the course of true democracy in a federation with diverse cultures and languages.

“The Lagos State chapter of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) and its leadership, led by Arch Victor Ayotunde Bankole Osunloye has been reassured by the governor’s uncommon leadership valour and commitment that the goals and objectives of the Southwest that has been laid by our late sage would come to fruition before long.

“We, therefore, hope that Governor Ambode’s audacity of leadership would be seen as a challenge worthy of emulation by the other Southwest States,” the group said.