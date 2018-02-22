The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of new Director Public Relations.

He is Brig.-Gen. JTE Chukwu.

He replaces Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who has been sent on course.

Until his appointment, Gen. Chukwu, was the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations (NASPRI), Lagos.

Although no reason was given for the sudden change of the former army spokesman, it was gathered that complainants from some high quarters within and outside the Nigerian army may not be unconnected for the unceremonious redeployment of Usman.

It was also gathered that Gen. Usman, has since reported to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, as a member of Senior Executive Course 40 .

Similarly, a new commandant has been appointed for the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations (NASPRI). He is Colonel MA Anka, who until his appointment the spokesman for the Multinational Joint Task Force.