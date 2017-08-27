The Presidency on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari was not under any undue influence and manipulation in the discharge of his duties.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He was reacting to the lead story on a national daily titled “Buhari’s return: Aso Villa cabal stages a comeback, sidelines Osinbajo.”

Shehu said it was not also correct that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had been sidelined with the return of the President, saying he (Osinbajo) remains Buhari’s closest adviser.

He said, “Quite to the contrary, the Vice President remains the confidante and the closest adviser to the President.

“He has attended all the President’s engagements all through the week with the exception of two: one, the VP was away to Taraba State and two, the Juma’at Muslim prayer because he is a Christian.

“It is difficult to understand what anyone wants to achieve peddling such falsehood that the President, himself a former military general and Head of State and Commander-In-Chief is subject to undue influence and manipulation. It is both ridiculous and inconceivable.

“As someone who works very closely with President Buhari, I can testify to how my years of experience as a newspaper editor are often put to the test by the sheer thoroughness with which the President edits every single document brought to his desk.

“Every memo, statement, speech, is subject to his intense scrutiny, right down to the placement of commas and full stops. Therefore, alleging that President Buhari signs memos brought to him by government officials or a so-called cabal without reading them, immediately casts doubts on the credibility of the ubiquitous unnamed sources that the reporters of these articles quote.”