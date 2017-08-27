The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against re-arresting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over his violation of his bail conditions, warning that doing that would “set Nigeria in flames.”

The IYC, under the leadership of Eric Omare, also criticised the presidency for its poor handling of the quit notice given to Igbos in the North by Arewa youths. The group claimed things would have taken an entirely different twist if the threat had emanated from another tribe.

“It is the height of nepotism and sectionalism for the Buhari administration to treat the Arewa youth leaders who committed a serious offense bordering on a threat to national security with kid gloves while the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is being threatened with arrest and several Niger Delta activists are languishing in detention,” the IYC said.

The IYC urged President Buhari to release Niger Delta youth activists who were arrested for making comments on social media, an offense far less grievous than the threat issued by the Arewa youths.

“While the Arewa youths are enjoying state dinners, Niger Delta youth activists, such as Ezekiel Daniel, Alex Odogu, ex-militant leader Bonny Gawei, and several others, are in underground detention cells. Ezekiel Daniel has been in DSS detention for more than a year for a mere Facebook comment. This is sad and unacceptable. The IYC condemns this institutionalisation of double standards in national affairs by the Buhari administration in the strongest terms,” the group said.

The IYC insisted that the presidency has lost moral rights to re-arrest Mr. Kanu or any other agitator in the southern part of Nigeria until Arewa youths are fully reprimanded and there is no threat to lives in any part of the country.

“We wish to state clearly that the Buhari administration has lost the justification to threaten to re-arrest Mr. Nnamdi Kanu or any other agitator in the southern part of Nigeria. Nigerians ought to be treated equally irrespective of their place of origin or ethnic background. We also strongly advise against the planned revocation of the bail and arrest of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Arresting Nnamdi Kanu would set Nigeria in flames,” the group concluded.