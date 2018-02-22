The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Ebonyi chapter, has urged the Ebonyi House of Assembly to re-visit the constitution amendment, seeking autonomy for local government areas in the country.

Mr Leonard Nkah, Ebonyi NULGE President, via a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja, wondered why the lawmakers rejected the amendment.

Nkah in the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was reacting to the outcome of returns from state assemblies on the review of the constitution.

Report of the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution submitted by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, showed that 20 states rejected the amendment.

The 20 states that voted against are: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

States that gave the yes votes are: Adamawa, Anambra, Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto states.

The amendment which was rejected stated that: “A local government council not democratically elected shall not be recognised by all authorities and persons and shall not be entitled to any revenue allocation from the Federation Account or the state government.

“It shall not also exercise any function exercisable by a local government council under this Constitution or any law for the time being in force; and shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four years, commencing from the date the members of the council were sworn in.”

Nkah expressed shock that the Assembly voted against a bill of such importance, where the interest of over 80 per cent Nigerians was said to be left unattended to.

According to Nkah, the Local Government Autonomy bill ought to be the number one to be voted in favour, but that it is regrettable that the House of Assembly voted “No” to it, but was quick to vote “Yes” for its own financial autonomy.

“This is rather a selfish action that does no good to the development of the state, leaving the local government to suffer retardation.

“It is high time members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly rose to their legislative duties like so many other states, that have respected the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Nigeria by voting yes to the long overdue bill,’’ he said.

Nkah also said that the Union was disappointed by the action, considering the advocacy visit it paid to the House.

He expressed disappointment that the Assembly decided to give itself a bad name by voting against local government autonomy, in spite of the maximum support and solidarity from the people, especially local government workers.

The NULGE boss, however, called on the legislators to rekindle the trust the people bestowed on them, by re-visiting the bill to appease majority of the workers who toy day and night for a better Ebonyi.

Nkah said: “If the honourable members in their thinking understand Local Government Autonomy as a tier that will be existing in a different world and have nothing to do with the state government, then their thinking and understanding is wrong”.