Zamfara State government has lauded the decision of the Senate for the outright rejection of the Senator Kabiru Marafa’s call for the declaration of state of emergency.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sanda Danjari, described Sen. Marafa’s call as unfortunate and madness.

“However, recent call by the Senator to declare a state of emergency against the Zamfara state government demonstrated in crystal clear term that senator Marafa is going beyond limit,” the Commissioner averred.

Danjari further said that the resolution of the Senate to turn down the request of the Senator Marafa for the declaration of state of emergency a wise decision.

According to him, the action of the senator was merely political as he was nursing for governorship come 2019.

He said: “Instead of the Senator to work with the government in tackling the security challenges but resort to undermining the good effort of the government.”

According to him, the government resolved not to join issues with the Senator at the initial stage, as they are a product of same political party, noting that the accusations were more of personality attack on Governor Abdul-Aziz Yari.

“We are concern with the behaviour of Sen. Marafa over his constant attack on the Governor over insecurity,” he added.

He stressed: “The issue of insecurity was not only a Zamfara affair but rather a global challenged. Security challenge remains a global problem.

“The war in Libya and other African Countries in the world led to the proliferation of weapons in the West Africa sub-region, Nigeria included. Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Benue are few states affected by armed banditry, castle rustling and kidnapping but none of the senators representing these states indicted their government irrationally,” he said

Danjari however said the administration of Abdul-Aziz Yari had spent billions of naira in supporting security agencies to fight insurgency.