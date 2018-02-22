Police in Lagos have arraigned the manager of a retail firm, Mind The Gap Company, Mrs. Oluwatosin Ogundana, before a Lagos State Magistrate’s Court in Yaba for stealing recharge cards valued at N250 million.

Ogundana was docked before the court alongside three other employees of the firm, Ayotunde Anuoluapo, 31, Shittu Abolore, 31, and Demi Mayungbe, 26, on a three-count charge of conspiracy and stealing. The prosecuting Sergeant Friday Mameh told Chief Magistrate O.O. Oshin that the defendants committed the offences between January and December 2017 at the firm’s Yaba office.

Mameh also claimed that the defendants obtained various bulk purchased recharge cards valued at N250m belonging to their employer on the pretext that they would sell them and remit the proceeds into their employer’s account.

He alleged that the defendants sold the recharge cards but converted the money to person use. According to Mameh, the fraud was uncovered when the firm’s Managing Director, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Fashola, audited her account books.

He further stated that Fashola petitioned the officer-in-charge of Zone II, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Adamu Ibrahim, who ordered an investigation, following which the defendants were arrested.

Mameh maintained that the offences are contrary to sections 412, 314 and 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Oshin granted Ogundana N1 million bail with two sureties in the like sum, each of whom must deposit N500,000 in the court registrar’s account.

Oshin admitted each of the other defendants to N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum. She ordered that all the defendants be remanded till they fulfill their bail conditions. She then adjourned the case till March 27 for commencement of trial.