The Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) says it is targeting to generate N14 million annually from its pack and pay project which began operation on Monday.

Mr Mathaias Hata, General Manager of the board disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Hata said that the operation, which has been contracted to a consultant, would help to increase the internally generated revenue of the state.

He said that the project would also help to manage the chaotic traffic situation in the city centre due to street trading.

According to him, street trading has reduced the aesthetic value of Jos, which is popularly known as little London by many foreigners and tourists.

“The project will hopefully return the aesthetic value of the metropolis and address the challenge posed by street trading.

“The parking lots are usually used by traders and hawkers and our several attempts to correct this in the past had failed.

“But this project will help to put a check on all these,’’ the general manager explained.

Hata told NAN that the project would also put into consideration some insecurity issues within the metropolis and urged residents to cooperate with the board by paying for parking spaces.