The Kebbi State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Nigerian workers to unite against “neo-colonialism” and oppressors in the country’s public and private sectors.

Union Chairman, Umar Halidu Al Hassan, stating this on Thursday at the NLC 40th anniversary celebrations in Birnin-Kebbi on theme “Nigeria Labour Congress: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow“, noted that oppressors still persist in the country.

The Labour leader lamented that about 22,000 workers in the teaching service were laid off in a state supposedly as a result of failure in competency tests; while pensioners and serving civil servants are owed over 24 months gratuities, salaries across the country despite Federal Government setting aside huge funding for these purposes.

“The Congress no doubt has brought about the internalization of appropriate work culture among workers, which in turn has steadily increased proficiency in workers’ ability and the resultant effect in the socioeconomic development of the country in general.

“Despite these laudable achievements of Nigeria Labour Congress, it is not yet Uhuru for the Congress as there is still a lot to be done for the Nigeria state to be a better place for future generations, born and unborn,” he declared.

“Labour needs to unite to fight against neo-colonialism which comes in different forms that may look opaque, nebulous and vague. It is only in that way that the Nigeria Labour Congress of today and tomorrow can be emancipated in our country.”

In his remark, Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Idris, charged NLC to be independent from government on financial assistance, to be transparent, shun corruption and organise free and fair election if they want to make meaningful progress in future.

Idris noted that, without regular and fair elections, it would be difficult to succeed in the struggle to fight for workers interests.