The school authorities also said they have commenced full scale investigation into the alleged mismanagement of workers’ promotion arrears to the tune of N98 million.

The fraud, according to a source close to the institution was allegedly perpetrated under the administration of the immediate past Rector, Dr. Taiwo Akande, said to be playing games with the workers’ entitlement.

The Governing Council of the institution had suspended the Registrar, Mrs. Sade Adediran and the Bursar, Mr. E.A. Onaolapo for three months, appointing Mr. J.O. Awoniyi and Mr. E.O. Aboluje to be acting in both positions respectively.

A statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information, Mr. Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, said the suspended officers have been ordered to step aside for a period of three months “consequent upon an ongoing restructuring.”

The decision, according to the statement, was arrived at the Council’s statutory meeting held on 15th February while considering the recommendations of the report of one of its ad hoc committees that was constituted to look into operations of the Akande-led management.

The council has set up a fact-finding panel to investigate the wrongdoings allegedly perpetrated by Akande in collaboration with Adediran and Onaolapo between 2015 and 2017.

The panel is to turn in its report ahead of the next statutory meeting of the Council scheduled for May 2018.

In a swift reaction, Akande, who spoke on telephone with the newsmen said she was not aware that the management of the institution was probing her tenure adding that she knew nothing about promotion arrears which she said was the responsibility of the Budget Office.

According to her, “I am not aware of that but I know that was the period when I was having problems with the unions.

“Nobody has contacted me about any probe and I don’t know anything about promotion arrears because that is the duty of the Budget Office. Promotion arrears were not paid throughout my tenure.

“We have made presentation to the Budget Office and that is all I can say about it for now. Let them contact me so that I can talk better.”