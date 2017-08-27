Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh has stressed the need to sustain the peace in the Niger Delta toward ensuring infrastructural development.

Boroh said this when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the existence of peace was not negotiable as it would only bring development in infrastructural projects among others in the region

According to him, before now, Nigeria had a lot of infrastructures that were functioning like Ascon Oil Company in Delta state, rolling mills, railways and roads.

He added that most of these infrastructures had been destroyed as a result of conflicts in the region some times back.

He said that the establishment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) was to ensure that peace was restored as well as replacing some of the infrastructural projects that were destroyed.

Boroh said that there was need to revamp these infrastructures so as to create job opportunities that would ensure peace, stability and development in the region.

“I was a young man 84/85 in Warri, I was a battalion militant when these infrastructures were functioning and massive jobs were created but now that they have become moribund.

“Its a concern for the government to ensure that at least some measures of start over to revamp these infrastructures are achieved to create jobs opportunities that will ensure peace, stability and development in the Niger delta region.”

The Presidential aide praised the present administration for bringing Infrastructural development as well as peace to the people of the region.

He said the economic impact that infrastructure improvement has on nation building cannot be over-emphasised.

According to the Coordinator, the growth of any country’s economy hugely depends on the status of its infrastructure.

The presidential aide added that the dearth of needed infrastructure in a given society places serious limitation on human capital development, while the PAP had been able to ensure stability and development of the people.

“The programme is one of the pivotal institutions in country responsible for ensuring peace, stability and development of the Niger Delta region.

“We express very deep gratitude and appreciation to Mr President for ensuring that his commitment which he said during his campaign has come to bear.

“He ensured that the Niger delta region is of concern to him and that he would do all he can with support also from other people to make sure that the region is very peaceful, is stable and then there will be development.

“The amount spent from this programme, kindly speaking, Peace is very expensive to achieve and then to attain, it is difficult to calculate one plus one mathematically to get an exact figure that has been spent in this amnesty programme.

“But importantly there is peace in the region now, people go about their business, they are happy,’’ he said.

Boroh, however, reiterated the commitment of the government in ensuring lasting peace in the area.