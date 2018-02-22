The third Council of State meeting under President Muhammadu Buhari is currently underway inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Three former Heads of State are in attendance – Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The former Chief Justices of Nigeria in attendance are: Mohammed Uwais, Idris Kutigi, Alfa Belgore and Aloma Muktar.

Former leaders absent are Shehu Shagari Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Earnest Shonekan and Goodluck Jonathan.

The opening prayers were said by Gowon and Uwaise.

The meeting is focusing on issues of insecurity in the country as well as the coming elections in 2019.

Officials from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are around to brief the council.

Obasanjo, who was five minutes late, rushed when a minute silence was being observed in honour of the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Mustapha.

He then went straight to shake hands with Buhari, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Abubakar before taking his seat.

The meeting, which began at 11:05am, is also being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister, Abubakar Malami.

Before the meeting commenced, Buhari had gone round the Council Chambers to shake hands with his visitors.

The governors of the following state are in attendance: Sokoto, Delta, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, Lagos, Nasarawa, Abia, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi, Plateau, Kano, Wike, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ekiti, Kogi, Zamfara, Osun, Ogun, Niger and Ebonyi.

The Deputy Governors of Bayelsa and Enugu are also in attendance.

The first meeting under this administration held in October 21, 2015, while the second held in September 2016.

The Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government responsible for advising the Executive on policy.

The Council, which comprises the President as chairman and Vice President as deputy chairman, has as members former Presidents and Heads of State, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, State Governors and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Its duties include advising the President in the exercise of his powers with respect to the National population census and compilation, publication and keeping of records and other information concerning the same; prerogative of mercy; award of national honours; the Independent National Electoral Commission (including the appointment of members of that Commission); the National Judicial Council (including the appointment of the members, other than ex-officio members of that Council); the National Population Commission (including the appointment of members of that Commission).

The Council also advises the President, whenever requested to do so, on the maintenance of public order and on such other matters as the he may direct.