President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently meeting with past Nigerian leaders and all 36 state governors who are members of the advisory group called Council of State.

The president was in cheerful mood when he received former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Ayodele Fayose, among other members of the council.

Among notable faces at the meeting were former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Governor Fayose was seen clad in Igbo attire when he met with the president.

Before real meeting commenced, the Council had observed a minute silence for the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, who passed on recently.