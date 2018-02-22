The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected the plea bargain offer proposed by a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ms Jumoke Akinjide.

According to EFCC’s lawyer, Nnemeke Omenwa, the agency would instead proceed with the trial.

At the last sitting of the court on February 6, the EFCC had admitted to the court that it had recovered the N650 million allegedly laundered by Ms Akinjide and two others.

The Commission had, however, emphasised that the case before the court was not merely about the funds, but was rather about the nature of the funds and the manner the defendants handled them.

The case consequently proceeded to trial, on Thursday, with the first prosecution witness already giving evidence.