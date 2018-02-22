Niger State has recorded thirty one cases of meningitis with four of them clinically confirmed dead as a result of the disease.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Jibrin Mustapha, made this known at a press briefing in Minna yesterday that the death and the cases were recorded in Magama and Katcha local government areas.

He stated that because meningitis is a seasonal epidemic, the epistemological response unit was ready and were readily put in place to mitigate the fatality rate of the outbreak of the disease.

According to him, health education, mobilisation and sensitisation against the disease has been strengthened to stop the outbreak further than the two local government areas in the state.

The said the ministry will continue to increase surveillance on the disease in all the twenty local government areas of the state while the people are advised to keep their environment clean.

While saying that the partnership with some organisations has gone a long way to help mitigate the situation, he specifically mentioned the roles played by World Health Organisation, WHO, UNICEF, and Doctors Without Borders among others as key to the surveillance against the disease.