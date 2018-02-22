Taraba State governor, Arc Darius Ishaku, has signed into law, the 2018 Budget of N104 billion, two hundred and thirty two million, five hundred and fifty two thousand seven hundred and six kobo for the 2018 fiscal year.

The governor while signing the budget yesterday in Jalingo at the Executive Chamber of the Government House said there was an increased of N2 Billion naira in the budget.

He added that the entire process of the budget passage was done within a reasonable time frame.

He informed that the increase on the budget was a result of the Paris club refund, adding that the increase would go a long way to assist the people of the state.

He explained that his administration since assumption of office has impacted positively in all sectors of the state economy.

He charged sons and daughters of the state to continue to live in peace and accommodate one another, stressing that without peace, the budget that was signed into law would make no meaning.

Recall that a total sum of N96,597,789.38k appropriations Bill was last year presented to Taraba State House of Assembly for deliberation and passage into law, which was after deliberation increased to N104 billion.