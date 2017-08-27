Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa has approved new water projects worth over N84.4 million to tackle the scarcity of water in some parts of the state.

Dr Abdulkarim Kana, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Water Resources and Rural Development, told newsmen on Sunday in Lafia that the projects would be sited Nasarawa, Eggon and Obi council areas.

“Gov. Tanko Al-Makura is doing his best in the provision of water and other infrastructural services to various communities in the state.

“The governor has approved new water projects in some local government areas so as to boost water supply in these communities for the benefit of our people.

He said that Gov. Al-Makura has approved N23 million for the water pipeline reticulation in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area to service the newly completed water works project in the area.

- Advertisement -

“Gov. Almakura has also approved N35 million for the drainage of Lafia Water Works on Amba River to boost water supply as well as make the environment hygienic.

“His Excellency also approved N16 million for the total rehabilitation of overhead water tanks atLafia water works, which was constructed far back 1974.

“Gov.Almakura has also approved the construction of N10.4million water project in Adudu, Gida Gitu in Obi Local Government Area, aimed at boosting water supply in the state,’’ the commissioner said.

Kana disclosed that the ministry had signed an agreement with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to ensure constant electricity for the supply of water to the communities in the state.