The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, James Faleke, on Sunday, warned the state government against creating security problems for the state through the vigilante group it is creating.

Speaking against the backdrop of the 26th anniversary of the creation of the state, he particularly told the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, not to breed another set of Boko Haram in the guise of establishing vigilante group.

Faleke, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, regretted that the state was going through a trying time, urging the people to be patient and hope for better days ahead.

He said there was nothing to celebrate outside maladministration and intimidation by the Yahaya Bello’s led government.

He said, “‎I want to appeal to the Governor in the area of security as much as he is dealing with security issues he should stop breeding future problem for the State; the issue of vigilante that he is training. I learnt he is using the army to train 1500 youths which he calls vigilante and he gives them guns, I don’t know whether he would be able to retrieve the guns from these people.

- Advertisement -

“Training hooligans in the name of vigilante, this was how Boko Haram started in Borno State. When politicians arm civilians, thugs and at the end of it they were unable to control them.”

Faleke, who was deputy governorship candidate to the late Abubakar Audu at the November 25, 2015 governorship election, however commended the state civil servants for standing strong in the face intimidation.

“I commend Kogites for not going to the streets, I commend the civil servants for believing that there is tomorrow. I commend the populace generally for believing that tomorrow will be better than today.”

“I charge the Bello administration to look at the plight of Kogites who are civil servants, even the market men and women are not faring better since the civil servants salaries and emoluments have not been paid, I also want to appeal to the Governor to look at the plights of pensioners,” Faleke added.