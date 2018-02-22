The Nigerian Army has demanded for an apology from the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kaduna State Branch, Alhaji SI Danladi Wada for his unfounded allegation against the GOC 1 division, that soldiers of the division alongside officials of KASUPDA carried out the demolition of the APC office.

The army in a statement noted that despite the fact that the allegation credited to Alhaji Wada ere not true, the Acting APC Chairman has is yet to be remorseful over such misdeed and futile attempt to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army through such spurious allegations.

The Army has therefore called on the acting Chairman of Kaduna State branch of APC, Alhaji SI Danladi Wada to withdraw the statement and tender an unreserved apology to the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army within 3 days from today.

“Failure to do so, we will be obliged to take legal action against him”, the army said.

The statement signed by Col AA Yusuf on behalf of Brigadier General Sani Usman, Director, Army Public Relations is entitled, ‘Re: Army Demolishes APC Secretariat in Kaduna, Nigerian Army Demands Retraction and Apology.

It reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a press statement by the Acting Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Kaduna State branch, Alhaji SI Danladi Wada, in which he made some unfounded allegations against the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, his officers and soldiers. Alhaji Wada further alleged that Kaduna State Government used soldiers in conjunction with KASUPDA to demolish a property in Kaduna.

“The statement is baseless and not true. The 1 Division Nigerian Army through a press release categorically states that no Nigerian Army soldier was involved in the said demolition exercise.

“The allegation and the attempt to drag the Nigerian Army into the issue of demolition is yet another baseless and unsubstantiated claim to malign the hardworking, loyal and professional officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army to discredit them.

“Contrary to claims, the Nigerian Army has not been involved in any illegal activity of either harassment of politicians or demolition of their properties in Kaduna and its environs.

“Despite the fact that his claims were outright false and mischievous, Alhaji Wada is yet to be remorseful over such misdeed and futile attempt to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army through such spurious allegations.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Army therefore calls on the acting Chairman of Kaduna State branch of APC, Alhaji SI Danladi Wada to withdraw the statement and tender an unreserved apology to the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army within 3 days from today.

“Failure to do so, we will be obliged to take legal action against him.”