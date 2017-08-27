Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says anyone who tries to arrest him will die.

He said this in reaction to the call of the federal government that his bail should be revoked.

After spending 18 months in detention, following his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS), Binta Nyako, justice of a federal high court in Abuja, granted him bail on April 25.

But the activist has flouted all the bail condition, prompting calls for his arrest.

But speaking on Sunday at Boys Technical College (BTC) in Aba, Abia state, Kanu paid tribute to those reportedly killed at National High School, by security agencies.

He said the quest for Biafra was unstoppable, adding that the call is a “message from heaven.”

He also insisted that the Anambra gubernatorial election will be boycotted except a referendum which the group has been clamouring, is conducted.

“Where we are, is Biafra Land. Aba is the spiritual capital of Biafra land. We started in Aba in 2015 at CKC (Christ the King Catholic Cathedral),” Kanu said.

“That day, heaven authenticated our move that IPOB will restore Biafra and that’s what we’ve come to do. We died in Aba; at National High School.

“They shot and killed us in other places in Biafra land when they were protesting for my release. As our people rest in the grave, we’ll never rest until Biafra is restored. I don’t care what they say in Abuja. I don’t give a damn what they say in Lagos.

“I’m a Biafran and we are going to crumble the zoo. Some idiots who are not educated said that they’ll arrest me, and I ask them to come. I’m in Biafra land. If any of them leaves Biafra land alive know that this is not IPOB. Tell them that’s what I said.

“Tell Buhari that I’m in Aba and any person who comes to arrest Nnamdi Kanu in Biafra land will die here. I’ll never go on exile I assure you.

“Some people talk about restructuring, are we doing restructuring of Nigeria now? Are we doing fiscal federalism? Are we doing devolution? What we want is Biafra!

“Forget all the nonsense they write about us. We are not slowing down and no man born of a woman can stop us.

“They thought we are joking and God gave us a simple message that no one can stop us. The movement to restore Biafra is unstoppable.

“The message of heaven is what I bring to you. Don’t be afraid. The plans of our enemies are not going to be actualized. The enemies are planning, but we are formidable.

“We are going to boycott Anambra state election. After Anambra 2017, in 2019, there’ll be no elections in Biafra land. Signed and sealed. My message is that there’ll not be election in Biafra land ever again until they give us date for referendum.”