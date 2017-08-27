A lawmaker, representing Olorunda State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Waseeu Adebayo, on Sunday charged political office holders on the need to address poverty in the society, through the human capital development of the people.

He gave the charge in Osogbo, Osun State capital at a press conference as part as part of the activities heralding his 2017 empowerment programme.

Adebayo, who contended that power belongs to the people in a democratic rule, said political office holders must always strive to make the people the centre piece of their programmes by giving back to the society and empower the needy and other vulnerable people in their community.

While disclosing about 500O people have so far benefited from his empowerment programme, the legislator said the programme which was initiated five years ago had impacted positively on the lives of the beneficiaries in his constituency, adding that projects aimed at bringing dividends of democracy to people at the grassroots have also been implemented.

Adebayo noted that the beneficiaries of his empowerment schemes were selected based on their needs and state of their economy, irrespective of their political affiliation and associations.

He said during this year’s empowerment scheme, palm oil processing machines, motorcycles would be distributed to the people and sets of computers would also be provided to all police stations in Olorunda local government council to enhance their administrative work and effective crime detention and control.

Adebayo added that five mini buses would be given to beneficiaries while soft loan would also give to market women traders and youth as well as artisans to boost their trade and businesses in the next edition of the programme.

He, however, implored the people of his constituency to support the present administration in the state in its quest to reposition the state for socio-economic development.