The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kaduna State, Mr Austin Iwar, on Wednesday, said proper implementation of community policing policy would go a long way in crime prevention in the country.

Iwar said this during familiarisation visit to Mondo motor park and Afaka community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said “the world is now in an era of community policing and crime is everybody’s responsibility.

“Bringing people together and engaging them will enhance community policing and today, we are doing series of engagements not only in Kaduna town but the entire state.”

The commissioner added that the familiarisation visit was to understand the people’s problems and fashion out solutions to their security challenges.

Iwar said Mondo and Afaka were strategic places “because they harbour Federal Government’s project facility installation which must be protected.”

Earlier, the Chairman of Mondo Community Development Association, Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar, had appealed to police authority to establish a Divisional Police Office in both communities.

Abubakar said that by doing that, the communities would have better security architecture and reduce crime in the area.

Both communities commended the CP and assured him of their commitment to work with security operatives in addressing security challenges in the state.