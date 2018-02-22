The Federal Ministry Of Women Affairs and Social Development in partnership with stakeholders have organised a sensitisation and awareness seminar for secondary school students aimed at protecting children against violence.

Speaking yesterday during the seminar titled: “Child Rights Act” the Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, stressed the need to protect children against violence because the children are the future leaders and the ones that will take over the leadership of the country from the present leaders.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. (Mrs) Habiba Muda Lawal, the minister said that there is high incidence of violence against children ranging from child rape, defilement, abduction, kidnapping, trafficking and more.

She added that the situation is unacceptable and must be condemned in strong terms. She said that is why the ministry is making concerted efforts to ensure that this ugly phenomenon is brought to an end.

She however said that so many policies and strategies had been put in place to protect children, saying that there is need for the children to know their rights and responsibilities and laws put in place to protect them.

The Director Child Development Department of the ministry, Mrs Jummai Mohammed, said that the sensitisation programme was aptly designed to educate children on their rights, responsibilities and other pertinent issues aimed at promoting and protecting child rights.